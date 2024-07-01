Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

