Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.53

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 175819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Portillo’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

