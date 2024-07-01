ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.