Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Issued By Stifel Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

