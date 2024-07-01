Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.90 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

CFW stock opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$364.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$6.20.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,399,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,831. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

