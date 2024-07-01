Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNP)

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CNP stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

