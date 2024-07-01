Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Boosted by Zacks Research

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Shares of IFF opened at $95.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

