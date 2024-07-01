Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FULT)

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.98 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.