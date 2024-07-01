Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Issued By Cormark

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Clarus Securities upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

CVE AEP opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.89. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

