Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for PHX Energy Services Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for PHX Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Activity

In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Garrett Wright bought 3,700 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06. In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Garrett Wright bought 3,700 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. Insiders have purchased 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923 over the last three months. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

