Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered by DA Davidson

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

