Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $487.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

