Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Lowered by Zacks Research

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

