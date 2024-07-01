Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

