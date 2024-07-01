Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By William Blair

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

