Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

HP stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after purchasing an additional 155,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

