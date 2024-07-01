Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Reduced by Analyst

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $3,563,500 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

