QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QBIEY stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.79.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

