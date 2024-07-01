QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %
QBIEY stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.79.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
