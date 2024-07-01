QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.95. 2,620,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,048. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,715. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

