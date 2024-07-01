Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Stephens upped their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RRC opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 302,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Range Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,829,591.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,856.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

