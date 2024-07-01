Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

