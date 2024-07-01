Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,062 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 125,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 179.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 290.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 14,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

