Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

