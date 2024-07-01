Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $21,118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $18,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

