Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

MPC opened at $173.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.96.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.