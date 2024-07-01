Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $270.00 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

