Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $250.13 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

