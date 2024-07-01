Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $18.93 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

