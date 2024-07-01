Reviewing Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) & Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 62.74% 13.84% 10.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Net Lease Office Properties currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.84%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $174.96 million 2.08 -$131.75 million N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 5.13 $38.71 million $1.99 7.72

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Net Lease Office Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

