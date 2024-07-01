Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 138,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,113,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $777,195,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

