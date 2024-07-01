RHS Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,613 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265,823 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 330,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,779. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.72.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

