RHS Financial LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,589 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

