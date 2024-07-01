RHS Financial LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

