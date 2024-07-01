RHS Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,129. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

