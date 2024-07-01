River Street Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 112,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 35,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

