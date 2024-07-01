Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $214.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

