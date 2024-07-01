Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,753 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 33,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 415,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.