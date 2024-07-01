Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.