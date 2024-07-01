Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.