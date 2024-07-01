Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Profire Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Profire Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Profire Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.50. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 64,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 235,664 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

