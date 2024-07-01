Roth Capital Comments on Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRM. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.8 %

ALRM stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 36.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.