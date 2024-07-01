RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 2.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. 1,807,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

