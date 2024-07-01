Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.43

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 291739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,701,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

