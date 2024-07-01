Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $547.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.