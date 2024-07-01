Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sanofi by 55.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 301.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sanofi by 245.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.9 %

SNY traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 1,306,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

