Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sapiens International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.