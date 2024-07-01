Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $69.53 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

