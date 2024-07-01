Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 238.0 days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

SWGHF remained flat at $40.20 on Monday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Sawai Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sawai Group Company Profile

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

