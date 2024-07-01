Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is RHS Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $66.71. 204,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

