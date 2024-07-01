Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.77 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

